$2.21 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.24. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $42.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.54.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.