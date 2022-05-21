$2.21 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.24. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.
NASDAQ PANW traded up $42.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.54.
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
