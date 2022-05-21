$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

