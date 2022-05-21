$2.28 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $128.48. 6,914,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

