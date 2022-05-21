$2.52 EPS Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.30. 910,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

