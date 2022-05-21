$2.57 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $11.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.33 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $83.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $28.78 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

