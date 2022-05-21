$2.61 EPS Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.68. 3M posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.