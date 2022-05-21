$2.61 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.56. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.87.

NYSE APD traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 1,032,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

