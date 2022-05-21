$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

