$2.96 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.84. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.33. 279,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,069. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $158.47 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.