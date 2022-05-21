$2.98 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to report $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.74.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.15. 1,796,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $104.94 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

