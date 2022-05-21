$200.30 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce $200.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.30 million and the lowest is $160.30 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $132.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $810.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.