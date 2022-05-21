$22.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.97 billion and the highest is $22.19 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $15.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $87.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.18 billion to $88.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.35 billion to $91.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

