$226.72 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report sales of $226.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.86 million and the highest is $230.57 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.