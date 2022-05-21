$289.92 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $289.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the lowest is $284.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $292.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 154,863 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.