$29.76 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $127.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

