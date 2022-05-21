2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TSVT stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

