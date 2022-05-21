2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.
A number of research analysts have commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
TSVT stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.