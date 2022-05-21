2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $874.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of 2U by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

