$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.02. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

