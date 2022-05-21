$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $16.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.97 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 167,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 102,742 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

