$3.45 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $341.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.