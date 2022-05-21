$3.83 EPS Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $15.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.94 to $18.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of FLT traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.08. The stock had a trading volume of 631,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,472. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

