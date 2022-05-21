$33.54 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post $33.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $33.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $140.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.49 million, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08.

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Shares of WEAV opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

