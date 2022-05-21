$330.15 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $330.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.30 million and the highest is $335.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $329.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.09 million, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $23,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

