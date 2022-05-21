$4.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will post $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.79. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $8.26 on Friday, hitting $343.05. 1,165,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,403. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $312.35 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.16 and its 200 day moving average is $387.57.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

