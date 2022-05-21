$4.94 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report $4.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.01 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.07 million to $23.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

