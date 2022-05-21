$402.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $402.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.40 million and the highest is $406.30 million. Ingevity reported sales of $358.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ingevity by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 48.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

