$412.43 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post $412.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.57 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $373.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

