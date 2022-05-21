$424.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $424.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.74 million and the highest is $450.81 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $382.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $46,616,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after buying an additional 864,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $17,718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

