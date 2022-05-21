$454.96 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $454.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.29 million and the highest is $503.50 million. National Vision posted sales of $549.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $26.90 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,701,000 after acquiring an additional 492,772 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

