$5.06 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 million to $5.90 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $21.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 291,911 shares of company stock valued at $154,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

