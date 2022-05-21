$5.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.33. McKesson reported earnings per share of $5.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $23.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.74 to $23.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.04 to $25.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $322.86 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.33 and a 200 day moving average of $271.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.