$519.41 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to post $519.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.80 million to $522.20 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $353.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

