$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $14.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 367.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $301.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $309.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.13 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $409.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period.

NCMI opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -29.85%.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.