$696.99 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $696.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.00 million and the lowest is $681.54 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $603.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.46 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

