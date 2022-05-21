$7.12 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 million. Novan posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 849.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $18.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $25.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $39.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.18.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

