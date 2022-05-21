$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce $7.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $9.51 billion. HF Sinclair reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year sales of $31.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 billion to $35.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $35.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HF Sinclair.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.