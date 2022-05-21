$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce $7.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $9.51 billion. HF Sinclair reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year sales of $31.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 billion to $35.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $35.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HF Sinclair.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.
About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.