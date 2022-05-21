$73.59 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to post $73.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.09 million to $77.80 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $58.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $338.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.09 million to $355.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.06 million, with estimates ranging from $297.73 million to $363.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

