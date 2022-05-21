$8.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $8.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.74 and the highest is $8.80. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $8.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.24 to $38.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $42.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $43.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,238.58 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,320.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,441.95. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
