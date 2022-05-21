$8.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce $8.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.66 to $9.38. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $8.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $32.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $33.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $36.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $28.96 on Friday, hitting $572.57. 1,513,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $674.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

