$81.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $81.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.99 million and the highest is $82.50 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $329.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

