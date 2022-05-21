$81.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post $81.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.99 million and the highest is $82.50 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $329.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 195.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 165,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

