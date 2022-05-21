$85.32 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will post $85.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.33 million and the lowest is $85.30 million. Certara posted sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $356.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $357.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.81 million, with estimates ranging from $405.07 million to $421.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth about $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Certara by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 96.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Certara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

