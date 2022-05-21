$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $9.10 million. MaxCyte reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year sales of $43.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.73 million, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%.

MXCT opened at $4.95 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $502.62 million and a P/E ratio of -29.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MaxCyte by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 107.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 501,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

