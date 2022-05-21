$9.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.59 and the highest is $9.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $7.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.00 to $33.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $42.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.50 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,294.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,233.25 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,487.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,562.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

