$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will post $9.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $15.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.38 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

