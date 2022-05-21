$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to post $9.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.69 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $15.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.38 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

