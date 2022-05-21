$9.35 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.40 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

