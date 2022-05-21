908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 867,014 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 242,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

