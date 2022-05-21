$95.93 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post sales of $95.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.36 million. Digi International posted sales of $79.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $375.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $375.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $416.57 million, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $419.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $21.86 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $764.97 million, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

