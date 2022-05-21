$96.15 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.30 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $83.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $416.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.16 million to $416.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $458.10 million, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million.

UTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

